Bronx mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries

VAN CORTLANDT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman from the Bronx was arraigned on charges she killed her two toddlers - letting them slowly die of internal injuries while in her care.

Investigators determined 2-year-old Olivia Gee and 3-year-old Micha Gee were beaten by their mother, 33-year-old Jade Spencer, in early July 2017.

But officials say Spencer failed to treat them, and their conditions slowly deteriorated as their organs failed. They were pronounced dead days after the initial assault.

Autopsies revealed they both had internal bleeding of the liver, causing their deaths.

Doctors had to determine when the injuries were originally inflicted, and investigators had to determine who was with them at the time.

During the investigation, their mother checked into a psychiatric ward. The children's father was questioned but denied wrongdoing

But investigators finally determined the mother was with the children at the time they suffered the internal injuries.

She was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday afternoon and held on $250,000 bail bond

