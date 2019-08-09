Mother arrested in deaths of 2-year-old girl, 3-year-old brother in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
VAN CORTLANDT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a woman is under arrest in connection with the deaths of her two children whose bodies were found in their Bronx home in 2017.

33-year-old Jade Spencer of Bloomfield, New Jersey is charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Autopsies on 2-year-old Olivia Gee and 3-year-old Micah Gee found the causes of death in both cases to be blunt impact injuries to the torso.

Police were called to a housing co-op in the Van Cortlandt Village section, after their mother and her boyfriend reported that the children were having trouble breathing. They were rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

At the time, the mother was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation. Before she went to the hospital, she told police that both children were asthmatic.

Related topics:
new york citykingsbridge heightschild deathmanslaughter
