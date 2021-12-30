3 NYC subway lines suspended due to COVID staffing shortages, testing being offered in some stations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11393329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York State reported a "striking increase" in new hospital admissions for children as pediatric COVID cases in the U.S. continue to rise.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is opening COVID testing locations in busy subway stations as some subway lines are forced to suspend operation due to understaffing.The B and Z subway lines have joined the W, now both suspended due to coronavirus staffing shortages.W was suspended all day Wednesday and is also suspended Thursday.MTA announced Thursday that the B and Z lines would also be suspended for Thursday.The MTA tweeted in reference to the B line suspension, "Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're running as much train service as we can with the operators we have available. As an alternative, use Q trains in Brooklyn and D trains in Manhattan and the Bronx."Riders are urged to use the N train in Queens or an R train in Manhattan in place of the W line. The Z line's service is also suspended, riders can use the J line.Meantime, there will be seven COVID testing sites inside subway stations, including Times Square, Grand Central, Penn Station, Broadway Junction in Brooklyn, East 180th in the Bronx, Roosevelt Avenue, and Jamaica 179th in Queens.The Penn Station and 179th Street locations will close for New Year's Eve and they will all be closed on New Year's Day.The MTA says the tests are available to anyone who wants them, including illegal immigrants and tourists.