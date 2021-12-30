coronavirus new york city

3 NYC subway lines suspended due to COVID staffing shortages, testing being offered in some stations

By Eyewitness News
COVID testing offered at some NYC subway stations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is opening COVID testing locations in busy subway stations as some subway lines are forced to suspend operation due to understaffing.

The B and Z subway lines have joined the W, now both suspended due to coronavirus staffing shortages.

W was suspended all day Wednesday and is also suspended Thursday.

MTA announced Thursday that the B and Z lines would also be suspended for Thursday.

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test
With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.



The MTA tweeted in reference to the B line suspension, "Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're running as much train service as we can with the operators we have available. As an alternative, use Q trains in Brooklyn and D trains in Manhattan and the Bronx."

Riders are urged to use the N train in Queens or an R train in Manhattan in place of the W line. The Z line's service is also suspended, riders can use the J line.



Meantime, there will be seven COVID testing sites inside subway stations, including Times Square, Grand Central, Penn Station, Broadway Junction in Brooklyn, East 180th in the Bronx, Roosevelt Avenue, and Jamaica 179th in Queens.

The Penn Station and 179th Street locations will close for New Year's Eve and they will all be closed on New Year's Day.

The MTA says the tests are available to anyone who wants them, including illegal immigrants and tourists.
ALSO READ | Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC amid COVID-19 surge
New York State reported a "striking increase" in new hospital admissions for children as pediatric COVID cases in the U.S. continue to rise.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

