New York City names head of, officially launches Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced he had hired a new executive director of the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, officially launching the new city organization months ahead of the official deadline.
Deborah Lauter, who spent the past 18 years at the Anti-Defamation League, was formally introduced as the first executive director of the newly established office.
Some City Council members have been critical about the amount of time it has taken for the de Blasio administration to open the office amid the recent uptick in hate crime investigations.
During a news conference last week with the family of an Orthodox man who was hit with a rock in Crown Heights, Councilman Chaim Deutsch asked why the office had not yet opened, but a spokesperson claims the office actually opened last Monday.
"Far from having to scramble, the office opened last Monday (months early) and has been busy at work," the spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We delayed publicly announcing in an effort to accommodate the council and a possible joint announcement."
The Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes will be tasked with coordinating city agencies' responses to hate crimes and developing community-based strategies to prevent them in the first place.
