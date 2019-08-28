Rabbi hit with rock in Brooklyn speaks out about the violent attack

Police said 63-year-old Rabbi Abraham Gopin was working at Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday when a man threw a large piece of construction material in his direction.
He defended himself by punching back, but the attacker picked up another rock and threw it.
🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault inside 398 Buffalo Ave (Lincoln Terrace Park) #weeksville #brooklyn @NYPD77Pct On 08/27/19 @ 7:40 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/J4hJ2D2ekk— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 28, 2019
The rabbi was struck in the face, knocking out his front teeth and causing a laceration to his forehead. The struggle continued before the suspect fled the location on foot.
"He was about to kill me," Gopin said.
Gopin, who was wearing a yarmulke at the time, said he believes this was a hate crime.
Definitely, because a very short time before, a lady -- a Caribbean lady -- was jogging over there and (he) didn't touch her, and he saw me and he jumped like a tiger. So by his act, I would say it was a hate crime," he said.
He also said he thought heard the man yell "dirty Jew" at him. The victim's son-in-law, Benny Friedman, called those words "painful."
Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted out a picture of the rock he said was used in the attack.
A 64 year old Jewish man was violently assaulted in Rochester Park in Crown Heights. THIS is the weapon that was used against him.— Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) August 27, 2019
Has it become too dangerous for openly religious Jewish men to walk the streets of NYC?@NYPDHateCrimes is currently investigating this attack. https://t.co/iWMHYzEMGO pic.twitter.com/2IO74a5edp
"No one deserves to go into a park to enjoy our outdoors only to leave in a stretcher," Deutsch said.
The attacker was described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall with long black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube