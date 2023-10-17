NYC restaurant specializing in Palestinian food says it is facing bad reviews, criticism

A local restaurant specializing in Palestinian food says it has faced bad reviews and some criticism since the fighting overseas started.

Ayat has several different locations - even opening a new restaurant on the Lower East Side.

Many of the tables were full on Monday night - the owners say they want people to experience foods from the region, but they have faced some problems online by people they do not think are even in the United States.

"We got a flood of one-star reviews from people who we know for sure never visited this restaurant, and it was all back-to-back," said owner Ayat Masoud.

The owners say they just like most other Palestinians, do not support Hamas.

