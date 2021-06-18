'Pride 2021: We Belong' to air on WABC-TV Saturday, June 26

Hosts Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion will bring viewers an array of informative and entertaining stories about the LGBTQ+ community, including emotional and inspiring profiles of people making an impact in the ongoing struggle for equal rights.
Our stories will include:
The special will also explore the history of the original Pride flag and how a remnant was recently discovered and put on display in San Francisco, the city where it was created.
Viewers will also learn about the Trevor Project's Coming Out handbook for young people.
Watch "Pride 2021: We Belong," Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7. You can also stream it live and watch it on demand wherever you stream ABC7 New York.