'Pride 2021: We Belong' to air on WABC-TV Saturday, June 26

Hosts Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion will bring viewers an array of informative and entertaining stories about the LGBTQ+ community.

NEW YORK -- The Channel 7 Eyewitness News special "Pride 2021: We Belong" is an hour-long celebration of diversity, inclusion and unity that will air on the eve of the Pride Sunday march in New York City.

Hosts Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion will bring viewers an array of informative and entertaining stories about the LGBTQ+ community, including emotional and inspiring profiles of people making an impact in the ongoing struggle for equal rights.

Our stories will include:

  • A profile of Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York and how he's pushing LGBTQ+ legislation in the House this month.
  • A look at how the pandemic affected the drag scene in the New York area, as told from the perspective of three drag queens.
  • An examination of LGBTQ+ representation in comic books and the history of discrimination against queer-centric material before the 1990s.
  • A profile of a straight couple who opened a gay bar in an area of Long Island where the LGBTQ+ community was underrepresented.

    • The special will also explore the history of the original Pride flag and how a remnant was recently discovered and put on display in San Francisco, the city where it was created.

    Viewers will also learn about the Trevor Project's Coming Out handbook for young people.

    Watch "Pride 2021: We Belong," Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7. You can also stream it live and watch it on demand wherever you stream ABC7 New York.
