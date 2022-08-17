MTA bus driver injured during road rage incident in New York City

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was injured after being attacked in a road rage incident in Manhattan Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on West 213th Street and 10th Avenue in the Inwood section.

They say a motorist got out of his vehicle and threw an unknown object at an MTA bus driver.

That object shattered the driver's side window of the Bx20 bus, shattering the window.

The shattered glass injured the bus driver's eye.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he's expected to survive.

"Lunatic perpetrators who attack a bus in service deserve the consequences they face when the NYPD finds them and delivers them to justice," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. "We are hoping for the bus operator's rapid recovery and are incredibly fortunate no riders were injured."

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

