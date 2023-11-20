Police searching for 3 who shot man in chest, face, hand in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for three people who shot a man in the chest, face and hand in the Bronx.
The shooting happened at 174th Street and Morris Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway in Claremont just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
An ambulance rushed the victim to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
No arrests have been made. There is no word from police on a possible motive.
