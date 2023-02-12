Man dies after being shot near Harlem Shake Shack amid rash of weekend violence

Johny Fernandez reports from Harlem on the deadly shooting.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot in Harlem amid a rash of violent attacks across New York City since Friday afternoon.

The latest deadly shooting happened near Shake Shack on 125th Street and 5th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man in his 30s was shot in the torso and neck. He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for two men who fled the scene in a Toyota.

About 30 minutes later and a few blocks away, gunfire left a woman shot in the chest.

It happened at 125th Street and Second Avenue.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. The investigations are ongoing.

The gun violence came after three shootings earlier Saturday, one each in Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island, plus two stabbings.

And the NYPD continues to investigate three shooting incidents from Friday, including a deli robbery in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn that ended in gunfire and a mass shooting the Bronx that left one person dead.

Eyewitness News caught up with Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday.

He insisted the city is making progress in the battle against gun violence.

"We have decreased a double digit in shootings, (we've seen) double digit decreases in homicides," said Adams. "So these high-profile incidents really feed the belief that we are not winning this battle. We are moving in the right direction. We are going to catch the bad guys that are participating in these crimes."

Anyone with information on any of the recent cases is urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

