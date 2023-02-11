Man shoots customer during deli robbery in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Less than 24 hours after a man was shot in a Brooklyn deli, police were standing guard.

Tito, the store clerk says he is still trying to process the violent night.

"I'm scared. Totally scared because it's always happening at night. It's too risky," he said.

The shooting happened just before closing on Friday night. The NYPD says two guys entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint from one of Tito's coworkers.

"He used to work in Fulton, and they shot him in the leg. For him. Second time. That's why he was totally quiet and he gave him the money," Tito said.

At the time of the shooting, Tito's co-worker was with a customer.

"The other guy was from another store, he closed that store and was standing here," said Tito, "Two guys, young guys, came here and take a lot of money. That guy, he tried to stop them and then they shot him in the hip."

Residents in the tight-knit community are upset with the violence.

"No words except that shouldn't be happening in any neighborhood. You know, they're nobody's friend. Come here and hurt somebody, for what?" said Montgomery Fritz.

The NYPD says the two suspects got away with more than four thousand dollars. Police are now handing out flyers asking for the public's help to help solve the case.

Tito says despite the violent night at his job, he plans on still coming to work.

"What can you do? If they ask the money, you have to give it to them or else they shoot you," he added.

Tito hopes police continue to take control of the violence so he is not the next victim while on the job.

