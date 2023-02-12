Man slashed in arm, face during dispute in front of Manhattan nightclub

During the dispute, the victim was slashed in his arm and face with an unknown weapon. The suspect ran from the scene.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed multiple times during a dispute outside a Manhattan nightclub.

Officials say the altercation happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday at LAVO Nightclub on East 58th Street.

Officials say the victim went to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

