Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new video of a suspect who was involved in a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.The incident happened last Saturday on East 17th Street in Flatbush.Police say the suspect was in the hallway of a building when he fired a shot through an apartment door.62-year-old Daniel Romulus was inside the apartment. He was hit in the chest and killed.Authorities do not believe Romulus was the intended target in the shooting.There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.----------