NYC violence: Surge of NYC shootings lead to 4 deaths in less than 48 hours

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In less than 48 hours, police have confirmed more than two dozen shootings across New York City, including seven since Saturday night.
At least four people have died this weekend.
Police are looking for the gunman who killed an off-duty correction officer with his own department-issued service weapon Saturday morning in Queens.
Authorities say John Jeff was walking with a female coworker on Ridgedale Street in Jamaica when he got shot in the head and chest. His coworker then called 911.
Jeff died at Jamaica hospital.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the homicide was planned, with three cars boxing him in on the street.
The shooter grabbed Jeff's own department-issued gun, killed him and took off.
In Brooklyn, Citizen App video shows the scene on East 80th Street of someone aiming a gun out of a moving U-Haul truck in which the suspect shot a 28-year-old man in the face just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Also, another shooting occurred in Prospect Lefferts on Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue where police discovered a 47-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
In Manhattan, surveillance video showed a suspect shooting on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.
Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday a man shot a 40-year-old man on the southbound 4/5/6 platform following some sort of argument.
The suspect ran out of the station west on 42nd Street.
The victim was taken to Bellevue where he is in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
