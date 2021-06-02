Arrest made after wild shootout outside Brooklyn bodega

Jonathan Espinal, 25, of Queens, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
The bodega shooting was just one of several incidents in a violent six-hour period across the city on Monday.
Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of the wild shootout on the Bushwick street.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on Knickerbocker Avenue, and authorities say it appeared to be Trinitarios gang members shooting at a rival gang.
Espinal was previously charged April 27 with aggravated unlicensed driving and driving with a suspended license after crashing on the Clearview Expressway at the Long Island Expressway in Queens, killing his friend.
Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos was directing traffic around that fatal crash when he was struck and killed by another driver.
It is expected that some of the victims may be arrested as well.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
