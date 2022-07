Sinkhole opens up, swallows van in the Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more

THE BRONX (WABC) -- It was a wild scene in the Bronx after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed a van after a day of torrential rain and flooding across the area The sinkhole opened up on 1613 Radcliff Ave.The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene investigating. The stret is currently closed to traffic.There is no evidence that weather played a role.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.