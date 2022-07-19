Sinkhole opens up, swallows van in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Sinkhole opens up, swallows van in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- It was a wild scene in the Bronx after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed a van after a day of torrential rain and flooding across the area.

The sinkhole opened up on 1613 Radcliff Ave.



The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene investigating. The stret is currently closed to traffic.

There is no evidence that weather played a role.

