Sinkhole opens up, swallows van in the Bronx

The sinkhole opened up on 1613 Radcliff Ave.
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene investigating. The stret is currently closed to traffic.
There is no evidence that weather played a role.
ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.