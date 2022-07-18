Weather

Storms flood roads across New York, New Jersey, impact trains for evening commute

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wild weather is wreaking havoc across the Tri-State area as heavy storms roll through Monday.

The thunderstorms flooded local highways and streets and were also impacting the evening commute.

Harlem and New Haven Line service was temporarily suspended into and out of Grand Central Terminal due to "a series of impacts from a severe summer storm moving through our area."

Crews were able to move the train with weather-related mechanical problems and were working to ease train congestion, but delays of up to 25 minutes were reported.

Metro-North Hudson Line service is also delayed because of a disabled train near Spuyten Duyvil and a weather-related track condition between Riverdale and Greystone.

There was also no A train service between 168th Street and Inwood-207th Street due to water on the tracks near 181st Street.

The last stop on northbound A trains is 168th Street, where they will be turned for southbound service.

For alternate service between 168th Street and Inwood-207th Street, consider taking a Bx7, M100 or Bx3 bus.

Due to flooding, the Bronx River Parkway north and south is being closed from the Sprain Split in Yonkers to the County Center in White Plains.

Portions of the Major Deegan were also closed due to flooding, and the water accumulation brought traffic on several New Jersey roadways to a standstill.

Flooding/ponding conditions are being seen on other parkways, and drivers are urged to use caution.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flash Flood Warning are in effect for parts of the area, with various watches and advisories in effect.

Anyone traveling is urged to expect delays.

Latest NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

