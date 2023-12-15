Police investigating stabbing at Queens playground

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene with the breaking details.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene with the breaking details.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene with the breaking details.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene with the breaking details.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing at a playground in Queens.

It happened at the Ravenswood Playground at 21st and 34 Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in Astoria.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police are currently searching for a suspect.

The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | Fake Walmart Christmas party turns into genuine toy drive

Joe Torres interviewed Drew Delgado, the person who posted the original event on Facebook.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.