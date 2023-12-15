Police investigating stabbing at Queens playground

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing at a playground in Queens.
It happened at the Ravenswood Playground at 21st and 34 Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in Astoria.
One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Police are currently searching for a suspect.
The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown.
