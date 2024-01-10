F train service disrupted after subway derails in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Subway service on the F line is severely disrupted, especially in Brooklyn, while emergency teams assist passengers on a train that derailed near the aquarium on Coney Island on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at West 6th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.

As of 1:00 p.m., there was no F train service between Kings Highway and Coney Island.

Service between Kings Highway and Church Avenue was extremely limited.

Investigators are looking into why the train's brakes were activated.

None of the passengers were injured.

The service disruption comes just after a No. 1 train derailed in Manhattan Thursday.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

