Torrential rain floods subways, wreaks havoc across Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wild weather wreaked havoc across the Tri-State area as heavy storms rolled through Monday, flooding highways, streets and subway stations.

In New York City, subway service remained suspended Tuesday morning on the A line, north of 181st Street station, after a large amount of water flooded the Dyckman Street station in Inwood.

Up to 14 inches of water flooded the roadbed and impacted the third rail that provides electrical power to the subway trains, according to the MTA.

Above ground, some streets resembled rivers, including Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street, where the water reached the top of cars' tires.

It comes after the area was inundated with heavy downpours Monday night.

Harlem and New Haven Line service was temporarily suspended into and out of Grand Central Terminal due to "a series of impacts from a severe summer storm moving through our area."

Crews were eventually able to move the train.

Metro-North Hudson Line service is also delayed because of a disabled train near Spuyten Duyvil and a weather-related track condition between Riverdale and Greystone.

Due to flooding, the Bronx River Parkway north and south was closed from the Sprain Split in Yonkers to the County Center in White Plains.

Northbound lanes have since reopened.



Portions of the Major Deegan were also closed due to flooding, and the water accumulation brought traffic on several New Jersey roadways to a standstill.

Flooding/ponding conditions are being seen on other parkways, and drivers are urged to use caution.

Latest NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

