Photos released of suspect in deadly subway shooting of crossing guard in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance images of the suspect they believe shot and killed a man on a subway train in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. at the Rockaway Avenue station.

The victim, 45-year-old Richard Henderson, was a beloved school crossing guard and father of three.

Henderson was shot in the back and shoulder on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. after eyewitnesses said he intervened in a dispute over loud music.

Police say he may not have even been the intended target, and that the gunman may have been firing in the direction of the man he was arguing with, striking Henderson instead.

He was found inside a subway car at the station and taken to Kings County Hospital where he died.

The alleged gunman, seen in surveillance images released early Thursday, is a man with dreadlocks.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hood, dark colored sneakers and dark colored pants.

Meantime, questions remain for Henderson's grieving family.

"They've given us little bits and pieces of information," the victim's uncle, Darryl Dockery, told Eyewitness News. "But... we still have a lot of questions on why he was laid on a train so long. And the train, skip stops. You know, because if he got you know, shot at Rockaway, it's about seven, eight stops to get to Franklin, we just want to know is when did the conductor find out? Something happened on his train? And if you did, why you didn't stop the train at the moment that you found out. Because remember, when they got him at Franklin Ave. he was still alive."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

