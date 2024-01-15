Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on subway train in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man inside a moving subway train in Brooklyn.

Officials say 45-year-old Richard Henderson was shot in the back and shoulder on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. He was riding a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train approaching the Franklin Ave-Medgar Evers College Stop at Franklin Avenue.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene.

"Everywhere you go some random terrible thing. We just have to learn to live with it, Would be nice if we had better gun control but that's going to take big shift in politics and that's not about to happen," said Professor Jeff Spinner-Halevim.

The southbound No. 3 train was temporarily held Sunday night at the Franklin Avenue station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Henderson's death marks the first homicide in the subway system of 2024.

