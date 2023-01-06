Three Kings Parade in East Harlem back in person for first time since pandemic

The 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade is presented by El Museo del Barrio. This year marks the first time it has been in person since the pandemic. Lauren Glassberg has more.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- In the Barrio on Friday - the beats of faith, culture, and community.

"I'm born and raised in New York, but from a Puerto Rican family and this is a tradition to come to the Three Kings Parade," said Carmen Villanueva.

The 46th annual Three Kings Day Parade is presented by El Museo del Barrio. This year marks the first time it has been in person since the pandemic - creating a memory for first graders from PS 112.

"It's a big part of the community and culture," said PS 112 first-grade teacher Beth Darguin.

January 6 marks the 12th day of Christmas - or Three Kings Day, a day that's largely celebrated throughout Europe and Latin America.

"The three kings, the magi - bringing their gifts to the baby Jesus," said parade organizer Alberto Minotta.

The spirit of giving is something Mayor Adams touched on before the parade kicked off - in the context of asylum seekers.

"They came here and we provided them in the spirit of those three wisemen," said Adams.

Out on the street, it was all about camaraderie and camels - all kinds of camels.

"It feels great to be able to come back out...it's just beautiful, a beautiful tradition," said actor Junio Alvarado.

It is one so many New Yorkers embrace.

