New York City Transit supervisor accused of flying to Florida during work hours

Time records reflected that the supervisor claimed to be doing "fieldwork" when he was actually on a flight to Florida. NJ Burkett reports.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A general inspector for New York City Transit was fired after he was caught flying to his Florida home during work hours.

Authorities said Monday the supervisor was tasked with overseeing the maintenance of escalators and elevators in the subway system for a large chunk of Manhattan.

"Elevators and escalators are a critical component of our transportation system, especially for people with mobility challenges who depend on them," said MTA Inspector General Daniel G. Cort. "Managers who oversee the maintenance of elevators and escalators perform a crucial role and cannot shirk their responsibilities. This individual has now been held accountable for his failure to perform his duties and for his dishonesty."

He was improperly paid for time he spent traveling from New York to Florida. Time records reflected that he claimed to be doing "fieldwork" when he was on a flight to Florida.

It is also alleged that he would not swipe his ID at the time clock at the end of his shift and would falsely report his time out for that day directly to his supervisor.

"This theft of time undermined the public's trust as well as the trust of NYC Transit, and is not representative of the thousands of hardworking transit workers who move New Yorkers every single day," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "For those reasons, this employee is no longer with the agency."

