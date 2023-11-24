Crews responding to water main break in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a water main break in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened at 498 7th Ave between West 37th and West 36th Street. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday,

Seventh Ave. is closed between West 37th and West 36th Street.

DEP crews were able to isolate the leak and shut the water off. Repairs are currently underway.

There is no interruption to water service for customers.

No injuries were reported.

