Coronavirus News: NYC YMCA cuts workforce in half amid massive losses from pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6405181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on how New Yorkers are getting back into shape now that gyms are open again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6423996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Town Sports International announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with its senior secured lenders to support its ongoing operations through a voluntary Chapter 11 fili

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's YMCA workforce has been cut in half after a recent round of job cuts.1,600 people were laid off last month, that's on top of the 120 people let go back in June.The YMCA'S financial hardships have been mounting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.The "Y" has lost $80 million since March.The pandemic forced the organization to shutter its gyms, hostels, and stop collecting membership dues.The YMCA is now starting a drive to raise $5 million dollars.Gyms in New York City were allowed to reopen in early September, but the financial impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to the industry.