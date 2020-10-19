Coronavirus News: NYC YMCA cuts workforce in half amid massive losses from pandemic

1,600 people were laid off last month, that's on top of the 120 people let go back in June.
The YMCA'S financial hardships have been mounting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Y" has lost $80 million since March.
The pandemic forced the organization to shutter its gyms, hostels, and stop collecting membership dues.
The YMCA is now starting a drive to raise $5 million dollars.
Gyms in New York City were allowed to reopen in early September, but the financial impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to the industry.
