NYC Council expected to approve plans for NYCFC Stadium in Willets Point

WILLETS POINT, Queens (WABC) -- An area known for its auto mechanic shops and junkyards could soon be home to New York City's first professional soccer stadium.

City officials are expected to approve the New York City Football Club Stadium in Willets Point, which would be located near CitiField and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The stadium is part of a $6 million redevelopment plan that the City Planning Commission has already approved. New York City Council is expected to make their vote on Thursday.

The plan not only includes the stadium, but also 2500 affordable housing units, a school, a hotel, and retail shops. There will also be 40,000 square feet of public open space.

"We should think of it as breaking ground on a brighter future for 881 families. Families who are living paycheck to paycheck. Families who struggle to afford a roof over their heads," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said.

The stadium, which will be called the "Cube," will be privately financed.

If it gets approved, it is set to be open by 2027.

