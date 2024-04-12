Extra Time: Legendary Eyewitness News reporter John Johnson reflects on OJ Simpson's legacy

The death of OJ Simpson has prompted widespread reaction on his complicated legacy, that included superstardom and a controversial murder trial.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have reaction and reflection on Simpson's life and legacy in the wake of his death.

From fame to a spectacular fall from grace, there is no story in American history quite like OJ Simpson's.

He went from one of the most popular figures in America, to one of the most polarizing, all because of one of the most high-profile murder cases in history.

Former Eyewitness News reporter John Johnson covered the trial of OJ Simpson every step of the way.

He joined Bill Ritter on Extra Time to talk more about the life of a very controversial man.

Plans for NYC's first professional soccer stadium moving forward

Soccer fans will get a kick out of this: the game will get its first stadium in New York City!

The City Council voted to green light the project in Queens that includes an overhaul of Willets Point. The stadium would rise near Citi Field.

The project includes 2,500 new affordable housing units, a public school, a hotel, retail shops and a lot of open space.

The stadium, called the "Cube," would be home to the NYCFC team.

Joining with more is Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

