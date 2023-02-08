Suspect accused of attacking 3 NYPD officers pleads not guilty to all charges

The alleged jihadist charged with attacking three NYPD officers with a large knife on New Year's Eve is out of the hospital and appeared in court.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old from Maine charged in the New Year's Eve knife attack on three New York City police officers, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an 18-count indictment returned by a state grand jury.

The indictment charged Bickford with attempted murder as a crime of terrorism and other terror-related offenses.

Bickford appeared briefly in Manhattan criminal court to be arraigned. He faces separate federal charges.

He's back in state court on May 3.

"Trevor Bickford allegedly carried out planned attacks on three members of the NYPD in Times Square on New Year's Eve as they did their duty to protect our city," said District Attorney Alvin Braggs. "These brave officers were serving on the frontlines so New Yorkers and visitors celebrating the new year could stay safe," said District Attorney Bragg.

Bickford allegedly approached one of the officers from behind and struck him over the head with a large knife, according to the indictment.

The impact from the knife fractured the officer's skull and required stitches.

Bickford then approached two other officers and struck each of them on the head with the knife in the same manner, according to court documents.

The indictment says Bickford intended to carry out jihad and specifically targeted a police officer because "he was a man in uniform with a weapon."

Six of the indicted charges are specifically for "crimes of terrorism."

The alleged jihadist was released from the hospital Monday to make his first appearance in Manhattan federal court.

Bickford entered the courtroom Monday in shackles wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt over a white tee shirt.

He answered the judge's questions in a quiet, low voice.

He is charged with attempting to kill officers working with the federal government to secure the ball drop.

A federal magistrate appointed counsel and held the defendant without bail pending an application for bail at a later date.

