Coronavirus News: NYPD announces start of 'Summer All Out' program

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- About 300 NYPD officers will be dispatched to do neighborhood policing around the city this summer.It's part of the NYPD's yearly 'Summer All Out' program, which focuses on preventing an uptick in violence and crime in 10 precincts.Police will be out on patrol, making sure people are social distancing.They will also be making sure no one is at beaches that are closed for swimming, and that people are staying six feet apart at beaches that are open.Some officers will be handing out masks as well.