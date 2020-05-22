Coronavirus News: NYPD announces start of 'Summer All Out' program

It's part of the NYPD's yearly 'Summer All Out' program, which focuses on preventing an uptick in violence and crime in 10 precincts.
Police will be out on patrol, making sure people are social distancing.
They will also be making sure no one is at beaches that are closed for swimming, and that people are staying six feet apart at beaches that are open.
Some officers will be handing out masks as well.
