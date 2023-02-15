Video: Officers rush to clear elementary students from street near U-Haul rampage in Brooklyn

Weng Sor, the man accused of mowing down 10 people in Brooklyn during a deadly driving rampage, will make his first court appearance Wednesday. Derick Waller reports.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New body camera footage shows police officers running to clear dozens of kids off the street near the scene of the U-Haul truck rampage this week.

The video shows NYPD officers running toward elementary school students and teachers from Bay Ridge Prep School on Monday.

They were just a block and a half away from the scene. Police urged them to get out of the street and into the school building.

The police department posted the video to its Twitter account and said it is an example of neighborhood policing.

"This is Neighborhood Policing and your officer's actions further exemplify the NYPD's unwavering commitment to protecting the communities we serve," the NYPD tweeted.

Officials with Bay Ridge Prep School released the following statement:

"Upon learning of the events unfolding in our neighborhood, Bay Ridge Prep immediately secured its school buildings and directed students and teachers on our play street on Ridge Boulevard to quickly move off the street and inside the school. No members of our school community were injured during Monday's events. We are thankful to the NYPD and the officers of the 68th Precinct for their swift response and help with keeping our school and our neighborhood safe."

Weng Sor, 62, was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in the attack, which unfolded over a harrowing 48 minutes over a large swath of Brooklyn's bustling Bay Ridge neighborhood. Police eventually pinned the truck against a building after a miles-long chase.

One person was killed and eight people were injured as the U-Haul truck veered onto sidewalks and plowed into bicyclists, moped riders and at least one pedestrian, hitting people at various points along a circuitous route. The truck also rammed a police car, and the officer inside was among the injured.

