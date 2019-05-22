NYPD sending more officers to high-crime areas as part of Summer All-Out

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is launching its annual initiative aimed at reducing crime and violence during the summer.It is the fifth year of the "Summer All-Out" program in which the department redeploys police officers to historically high crime neighborhoods.The NYPD will deploy hundreds of officers to those parts of the city starting on Thursday, three weeks earlier than usual.Police say last year's Summer All-Out resulted in significant reductions in shootings and murders in areas where additional officers were assigned."The Summer All-Out allows the NYPD to keep the city's crime reduction momentum going as we enter the summer months," said Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan. "This year, we have added more officers than ever before and extended the program by three additional weeks. Working hand-in-hand with community members and their fellow cops, these additional officers will focus on further reducing crime and violence."The following commands will receive additional officers:--40th Precinct--42nd Precinct--44th Precinct--67th Precinct--73rd Precinct--75th Precinct--79th Precinct--113th Precinct--PSA 3--PSA 5Monahan said the Transit Bureau will also receive an allotment of officers.All police officers assigned to Summer All Out attended a one-day refresher training course designed to reemphasize the neighborhood policing and de-escalation techniques.----------