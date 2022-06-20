Pets & Animals

Police rescue dog inside hot car on Upper East Side

By Eyewitness News
Police rescue dog locked in hot car on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police rescued a dog locked inside a parked car on the Upper East Side

Officers were called to 88th Street near Third Avenue on Saturday after a passerby noticed that the dog had been left in the car with its window up for more than two hours.

The dog appeared to be in distress.

Officers broke a window so they could open the door and get the dog out. It was taken to a veterinarian for care.

A 26-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty.



Police are reminding people that it only takes 10 minutes during an 85-degree day for the inside of a car to reach 102 degrees.

