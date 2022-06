Police rescue dog inside hot car on Upper East Side

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police rescued a dog locked inside a parked car on the Upper East SideOfficers were called to 88th Street near Third Avenue on Saturday after a passerby noticed that the dog had been left in the car with its window up for more than two hours.The dog appeared to be in distress.Officers broke a window so they could open the door and get the dog out. It was taken to a veterinarian for care.A 26-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty.Police are reminding people that it only takes 10 minutes during an 85-degree day for the inside of a car to reach 102 degrees.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.