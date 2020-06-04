NYPD finds stash of bricks, rocks across NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6227906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A New York City woman's impassioned plea to a group of looters to stop what they were doing is resonating with people across the country.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD released video of more evidence that they believe proves the looters who have caused damage across the city all week are well-organized.Officials said they found bricks and rocks hidden in strategic places on street corners in Brooklyn and Queens.The boxes were not in the vicinity of any protests, but the NYPD believes they were to be picked up to be used at a future protest.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said bricks were recently stolen from a construction site in Manhattan, and police are looking into if that burglary is connected.He also revealed that "seemingly innocuous plastic bottles" thrown at police during protests "are often filled with cement."Along with being thrown at officers, protesters are also throwing the bottles at police cruisers, causing large amounts of damage.----------