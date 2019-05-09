Police investigate pair of unprovoked anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Williamsburg. (Video courtesy @WMSBG / Williamsburg News)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a pair of separate seemingly random unprovoked anti-Semitic attacks in the same neighborhood in Brooklyn, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests in both incidents.

The NYPD is searching for at least five men in the apparent hate crimes, which both happened in Williamsburg.

Video showed a young man running up behind the 39-year-old victim just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, in the vicinity of Marcy Avenue and Rodney Street.

He hits the victim in the side of the head and flees the scene. The victim was not seriously injured, and so far, there have been no arrests.

The first incident took place just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the vicinity of Broadway and Lynch Street.

Authorities say the 42-year-old male victim was wearing traditional religious attire and was walking westbound on Broadway when he was assaulted by a group of unknown males who made anti-Semitic comments.

They reportedly screamed "(Expletive) Jew," before fleeing eastbound on Broadway.


The victim sustained bruising and swelling to his face but declined medical attention.

The Anti-Defamation League said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the attackers.

"The shocking video footage of the assault on a Jewish man in plain daylight shows the perpetrators of these despicable acts feel emboldened, said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director. "This is the second alleged anti-Semitic assault we've seen during the past week alone. We cannot allow anti-Semitic assaults to become the new normal. ADL remains committed to continuing our efforts with all New Yorkers to help stop this unacceptable anti-Semitic violence."

The NYPD said last week there has been a sharp rise in hate crimes in the city this year.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating both incidents, and anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
