NYPD looking for 6 men in brutal New Year's Day attack in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for six people in connection to a brutal assault in Chelsea on New Year's Day.

Police say the 25-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspects inside a bar on 25th Street and 6th Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police say the six men chased the victim and pushed him into a doorway before punching and kicking him in the head repeatedly.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york cityassaultnypdnew year's day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigator with New York police dies of 9/11-related cancer
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Woman says NJ Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
PD: Carjacker drove wrong-way on highway, linked to 3 robberies
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
2 dead, service suspended after NJ Transit train hits car
Show More
Worker dies after pinned between dumpster, concrete wall in NJ
NYC parking meters rejecting credit cards
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
44-year-old man on e-bike fatally struck by tractor trailer in NJ
Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on 6 counts of attempted murder
More TOP STORIES News