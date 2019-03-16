NYPD: Man stabbed by woman with blue hair on subway near Times Square after altercation

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man was stabbed on a subway train near the Times Square station Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. on a southbound E train after an argument.

The suspect reportedly stepped on the foot of the 25-year-old. Police say she then spat on him, and he punched her in the face. The woman then stabbed the man with a sharp object.

The suspect, described as a black woman with blue hair wearing a black bubble jacket, fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

