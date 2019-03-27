NYPD: Man tries to steal drink, slashes Bronx bodega clerk's face

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who slashed a bodega worker in the face in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.According to authorities, the man in the video tried to leave the Morris Heights store without paying for his drink.When the clerk stopped him, police say the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed the 23-year-old man across the face.The victim needed 10 stitches.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man in his late teens, approximately 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------