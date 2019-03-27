Crime & Safety

NYPD: Man tries to steal drink, slashes Bronx bodega clerk's face

EMBED <>More Videos

The victim ended up needing 10 stitches.

By Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who slashed a bodega worker in the face in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

According to authorities, the man in the video tried to leave the Morris Heights store without paying for his drink.

When the clerk stopped him, police say the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed the 23-year-old man across the face.

The victim needed 10 stitches.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man in his late teens, approximately 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymorris heightsbronxnew york cityslashingbodegasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LI man accused of recording women inside tanning salons
6 injured in NYCHA fire, residents blame space heater
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Jussie Smollett update: Chicago police investigative file on 'Empire' actor released
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Show More
AccuWeather: Chill in the air before warmup
Racist note hidden in tampon prompts outrage at NYC school
Powerball jackpot surges to $750M for Wednesday drawing
Water service restored after NYC main break, but streets closed
Doc accused of killing pregnant mistress' baby appears in court
More TOP STORIES News