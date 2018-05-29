A man talking on his cellphone was stabbed in the back shoulder as he entered a deli, officials say.The 38-year-old was stabbed in the back right shoulder in a deli in the 1000 block of Broadway just before 1 p.m. on Monday.Police say the attacker thought the victim's phone conversation was directed at him and followed him into the deli and stabbed him before running away.The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition.No arrests have been made.----------