Police: Man stabs victim in Brooklyn deli after mistaking phone conversation as insult

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more from the stabbing in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man talking on his cellphone was stabbed in the back shoulder as he entered a deli, officials say.

The 38-year-old was stabbed in the back right shoulder in a deli in the 1000 block of Broadway just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the attacker thought the victim's phone conversation was directed at him and followed him into the deli and stabbed him before running away.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brooklynstabbingattackcrimeBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News