NYPD: Missing girl found with mom after dad leaves her with friend to commit crime

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a missing 2-year-old girl has been found with her mother in Yonkers.

Officials were searching for the child after police say her father left her with a friend to commit a crime.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon in Washington Heights.
Officials say the father has full custody of the girl and left her with his friend before he committed a burglary.

Police say he didn't know how to get in touch with the person he left his daughter with.

The father is under arrest. He also lives in Yonkers, but the child was found at the mother's house.

