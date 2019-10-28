NYPD officer injured in fatal police shooting in Brooklyn released from hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD officer placed into a medically induced coma after a deadly police shooting in Brooklyn has been released from the hospital.

Officer Lesly LaFontant, 53, was released from the Brookdale Hospital Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of fellow officers and city officials were there to salute applaud him as he left the hospital.

On Friday, LaFontant and other officers were issuing a public urination summons to a man inside a nail salon when another man - Kwesi Ashun - confronted the officers.

LaFontant was hit in the head with a chair. He then fired at Ashun, killing him.

Paramedics rushed LaFontant to the hospital, where he was put into a coma.

