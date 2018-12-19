An NYPD officer rushed to the aid of a pizzeria worker who was shot in the leg during a robbery in Harlem.The incident happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at the family-owned pizza shop in the 3100 block of Broadway.The suspect approached the 20-year-old employee, displayed a firearm and tried to take what was in the cash register. The employee was shot once in the upper leg before the suspect ran away without any cash.Officer Joshua Escobar arrived to the scene and realized the bullet hit an artery. He wrapped a department-issued tourniquet around the employee's leg to help stop the bleeding.The employee was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.Escobar has been in touch with the victim every day since the incident and the victim is very grateful for Escobar's quick actions to save his life.The suspect remains on the loose. Police have released surveillance footage of the man they are looking for:----------