NYPD: Officer shoots man armed with knife, stick in Morris Heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller has more on the shooting from Morris Heights.

By
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a stick and a knife in the Bronx.

It happened inside the Hill Halfway House on Grand Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the Morris Heights section.

Police say that 32-year-old man was inside a fourth-floor apartment, armed with what they are describing as a large knife in one hand and a wooden stick in the other.

When he approached officers, one of the officers deployed a Taser, but they say the man continued moving toward them.

That's when the same officer shot him at least once in the torso.

He was pronounced dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Police are expected to reveal more details on the incident later Monday morning in a press conference.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morris heightsbronxnew york citypolice involved shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch, thunderstorms
Small plane crashes into lawn of Long Island home, all survive
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Police looking for man wanted in string of synagogue burglaries
Search for mystery woman after man's Rolex disappears in hotel encounter
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
More TOP STORIES News