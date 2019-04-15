NYPD: Officer shoots man armed with knife, stick in Morris Heights

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a stick and a knife in the Bronx.It happened inside the Hill Halfway House on Grand Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the Morris Heights section.Police say that 32-year-old man was inside a fourth-floor apartment, armed with what they are describing as a large knife in one hand and a wooden stick in the other.When he approached officers, one of the officers deployed a Taser, but they say the man continued moving toward them.That's when the same officer shot him at least once in the torso.He was pronounced dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.Police are expected to reveal more details on the incident later Monday morning in a press conference.----------