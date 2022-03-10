NYPD officer struck by SUV fleeing traffic stop in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11618593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Eyewitness News special, we look at the local charities and heroes who are stepping up to help Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was struck by a driver fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in the Jamaica section of Queens.The officer's partner fired a shot at the SUV as the driver fled.The officers had pulled over the SUV, suspecting it was stolen, at Tuskegee Airmen Way and Sutphin Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.As one officer walked to the vehicle, the driver took off, striking him and sending him rolling over the hood of the carHis partner fired one shot at the fleeing vehicle.The officer was checked out for minor injuries at Jamaica Medical Center.No arrests have been made.Police are still searching for the vehicle, described as a white 2018 Subaru SUV with New York license plates.----------