NYPD officers help deliver baby after seeing car idling in Brooklyn

The officers helped deliver a baby Friday.
Officers Dean Perez and Randi Knepper were on patrol when they saw a car idling in Mill Basin.
Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about them.
Special delivery!— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 1, 2020
When an expecting Brooklyn mom went into labor on the way to the hospital, these @NYPD63Pct cops were there to help, assisting mom deliver a healthy baby boy.
Congrats to mom & dad, and welcome to our newest New Yorker! pic.twitter.com/fg6my5nKpU
The mom to be was in the front passenger seat.
With no time to get to the hospital, the officers delivered a baby boy, 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
----------
