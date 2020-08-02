Society

NYPD officers help deliver baby after seeing car idling in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother is thankful for two NYPD officers being at the right place at the right time in Brooklyn.

The officers helped deliver a baby Friday.

Officers Dean Perez and Randi Knepper were on patrol when they saw a car idling in Mill Basin.

Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about them.


The mom to be was in the front passenger seat.

With no time to get to the hospital, the officers delivered a baby boy, 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

