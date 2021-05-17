NYPD officers hurt after cruiser crashes into a pole in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10638070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were hurt after a police cruiser crashed into a pole in the Bronx.Citizen app video showed the vehicle with extensive front-end damage Sunday night at Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue.It happened at 9 p.m.The two injured officers were taken to Lincoln Hospital.There was no immediate word on their conditions, or what may have led to the crash.----------