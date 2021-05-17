NYPD officers hurt after cruiser crashes into a pole in Bronx

Citizen app video showed the vehicle with extensive front-end damage Sunday night at Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue.
It happened at 9 p.m.
The two injured officers were taken to Lincoln Hospital.
There was no immediate word on their conditions, or what may have led to the crash.
