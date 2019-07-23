NYPD: Officers 'not expected to tolerate' being doused with water

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD has told its police officers they "are not expected to tolerate" having water thrown on them, after viral video surfaced of officers being doused.In an internal message to the rank and file, the department told officers that such behavior would almost never rise to a crime.Instead, officers were told charges available to them would include obstructing government administration, criminal tampering, harassment or disorderly conduct.If the officer's uniform was damaged, criminal mischief would be applicable.If an officer is injured by a water spray or a thrown object, the attacker could be charged with felony assault.Police on Tuesday were looking into two recent instances captured on video clips widely circulated on social media that show four on-duty officers - all sent to break up unruly gatherings around open fire hydrants during the heat wave - getting soaked themselves as onlookers jeer.In one of the videos, an officer making an arrest of a suspect in Harlem appears to get hit in the head with a red plastic bucket as he and his partner are splashed with water. The other shows two officers getting repeatedly doused as they walk down a Brooklyn street looking sheepish as a woman's voice in the background is heard saying, "Oh, they violated them."At a police event Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the department wants to make arrests in both cases but drew a sharp distinction between them. He described one as a potential assault on an officer doing his duty and the other a failure of officers to respond to a clear provocation.In Brooklyn, "Someone thought it was all right and take a bucket of water and toss it over a cop's head," Monahan said. "That's not all right. . Any cop who thinks that's all right, that they can walk away from something like that, maybe should consider whether or not that this is the profession for them."Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said there's worry that the liquids in the buckets "could just as easily have been bleach, gasoline, or some other toxic substance."In the Harlem incident, the officer is seen being drenched, though clearly not assaulted in a manner that was likely to result in injury.The video had no context, not indicating what preceded or followed it. After having buckets of water and then the bucket thrown at him, the officer did not appear to react to it."It's not acceptable for anyone to resist arrest," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "It's not acceptable for anyone to interfere with the NYPD when they are effectuating an arrest. Throwing things at NYPD officers is not only not acceptable, it can lead to charges."The police union released a statement saying "Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish. The NYPD is now frozen. It's the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall for years now."The video from Brooklyn of water being thrown appears to involve officers who were deliberately cooling down with residents.People on the street in Harlem had varying degrees of support and sympathy for the police."That's bad, you shouldn't be throwing water when somebody's getting arrested," said one resident. "It's obviously bad. I don't know what the person was getting arrested for, but that's illegal."But not everyone saw it that way."I feel like that's how our young generation is expressing ourselves," said another area resident. "Because there's a lot of black males getting killed over nothing they do."Police are investigating the Harlem incident as an assault on a police officer.----------