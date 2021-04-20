NYPD prepares for protests in NYC as jury deliberates Chauvin trial

You even have the NBA on alert, warning that games could be postponed for a night or two, especially at places like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where protests have often begun over the past year.
When it comes to the trial, there were powerful closing arguments. The prosecuting attorney said Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck and back because of his pride and ego in the face of concerned bystanders.
In response, the defense attorney said Chauvin acted as a "reasonable officer" would in that situation.
Jurors spent four hours deliberating after they were given instructions Monday evening.
While we wait, New York City is preparing.
The NYPD says they will have community affairs officers on the front lines of protest this time around after nearly a year of training.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging calm.
"For everyone who was just profoundly troubled and disgusted by what happened in Minneapolis and seeks justice and seeks change, I'd say your voices have been heard in this city and all over the country, and a lot of changes are being made right now," de Blasio said. "A lot of reforms, a lot of things we need to do different and better in the way we police communities and work with communities and more needs to be done and more will be done, and that is achieved through peaceful protest."
If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin could be convicted of all, some, or none of those charges.
