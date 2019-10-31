NYPD ready to protect New York City Marathon despite no credible threats

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is "more than prepared" for this weekend's TCS NYC Marathon despite the absence of credible threats.Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Thursday that thousands of officers will be on duty Sunday to protect the more than 50,000 runners and 1 million spectators along a route that courses through all five boroughs.There will be helicopters and drones will be in the air, blocker cars at every intersection and police boats in the water."While there are no specific, credible threats to the marathon or to New York City, I want everyone to remember public safety is a shared responsibly," O'Neill said.The security blanket includes 500 blocker cars, 100 sand trucks and 500 cameras, along with radiological detection boats, heavy weapons teams and school safety agents to screen every runner at the start of the race in Staten Island, Chief of Counterterrorism Jim Waters said."They will give them that sense of security they will need," Waters said.The marathon will be run a week after the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.In the days since, the NYPD has tracked 40 propaganda pieces that feature the New York City skyline, according to Deputy Commissioner John Miller."The developments regarding Baghdadi affect ISIS but won't affect us because we were already at our highest levels," Miller said.----------