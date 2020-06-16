NYPD reform: Audio/video in use-of-force incidents must be released within 30 days

The NYPD must release all audio and video within 30 days when:
--A police officer discharges their firearm that hits or could hit someone
--A police officer discharges their Taser in a way that results in death or substantial bodily harm
--The use of force by an officer results in death or great bodily harm
The audio and video footage will be publicly available online, but the civilian involved in the incident or their family will be notified prior to release and will be provided the opportunity to view footage in advance.
This new policy is effective immediately. Previously, disclosure had been at the discretion of the commissioner.
The announcement comes one day after the NYPD announced it is eliminating its anti-crime unit, a group of plainclothes officers who blend in to fight crime but have caused tension in relations with the communities.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea described the move as a massive cultural shift for the department, saying the 600 officers who are part of the unit will be transitioned to other departments, including the detective bureau and neighborhood policing.
"This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city," he said. "I would consider this in the realm of closing one of the last chapters of 'Stop, Question and Frisk'...I think it's time to more forward and change how we police in this city. We can do it with brains. We can do it with guile. We can move away from brute force."
The aggressive unit is known as the tip of the spear against violent crime and illegal guns. But all too often, that means it's anti-crime cops who would wind up in shooting incidents, and now Shea says it's time to find another way.
"It is lost on no one, certainly not the people who live in the neighborhoods that we serve, that endure being stopped," Shea said. "Or their children being stopped. We can do it better we can do it smarter and we will."
Anti-crime officers are often closest to criminals, and Shea said the move is "not without risk" as he questioned whether the decision would result in fewer firearms being taken off the streets. He said the risk is "squarely on my shoulders."
PBA President Pat Lynch blasted the decision.
"Anti-Crime's mission was to protect New Yorkers by proactively preventing crime, especially gun violence," he said in a statement. "Shooting and murders are both climbing steadily upward, but our city leaders have clearly decided that proactive policing isn't a priority anymore. They chose this strategy. They will have to reckon with the consequences."
Civil rights attorney Joel Berger, however, said it was long overdue.
"The anti crime units are just a legacy of street crime from the days of Giuliani, with the motto, 'We own the night,' just under a different name," he said. "I never thought of it as real crime prevention. It was designed as social control in minority neighborhoods to show them who is the boss, just like stop and frisk. You should not be particularly surprised that despite the elimination of stop and frisk, people in minority neighborhoods still distrust the police. My only question is why did it take so long."
